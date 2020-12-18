Vanessa BryantMeghan MarkleKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Highest-Paid YouTube Stars of 2020 Revealed: Where Jeffree Star, David Dobrik and More Rank

From Jeffree Star to 9-year-old Ryan Kaji, YouTube's biggest names are raking in the money. Read on for Forbes' newly unveiled ranking of 2020's highest-paid stars on the platform.

By Samantha Schnurr Dec 18, 2020 6:18 PMTags
MoneyYouTubeCelebrities
Watch: Tyler Oakley Is Taking a Break From YouTube After 13 Years

While much of the world slowed down in 2020, the YouTube world continued to rake it in. 

Over the years, the website has transformed from a niche place to upload random footage to a platform spawning multimillionaires. Fifteen years after the first-ever video was uploaded on the website, Forbes has unveiled its list of the highest-paid YouTube stars of 2020—and let's just say these earnings are far from chump change. 

While combined earnings for the year's highest-paid celebrities was down by $200 million as compared to 2019 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's highest-paid YouTuber, 9-year-old Ryan Kaji, actually earned $3.5 million more than last year with a total of $29.5 million.

The list also featured some new names, including Mr. Beast, who joined the ranking in—drum roll please—the second spot with $24 million. While Jeffree Star still made the top ten this year, he dropped from fifth place in 2019 with $17 million to 10th in 2020 with $15 million. Still, in a year like 2020—or ever—there are certainly worse things. 

Of course, as is the case with Star and other notable YouTube personalities, they also earn money outside of their channels from product lines and other projects spurred by their Internet fame. 

photos
YouTube's New Wave of Creators

According to Forbes, the estimates are based on earnings from June 1, 2019 through June 1, 2020, are pre-tax and do not account for fees for agents, managers and lawyers. 

Keep scrolling to see how YouTube's biggest stars ranked in the money department. Meanwhile, we'll be brainstorming YouTube channel titles for 2021. 

YouTube

10. Jeffree Star

$15 million

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

9. David Dobrik

$15.5 million

Instagram

8. Blippi

$17 million

Instagram

7. Nastya

$18.5 million

Instagram

6. Preston Arsement

$19 million

Instagram

5. Markiplier

$19.5 million

Instagram

4. Rhett and Link

$20 million

Instagram

3. Dude Perfect

$23 million

Instagram

2. Mr. Beast

$24 million

Getty Images

1. Ryan Kaji

$29.5 million

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Points Out "Disrespectful" Typo on Old Christmas Card

2

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Her Mom’s “Disgraceful” Lawsuit

3

Remember When These Celebrities Worked for Other Stars?

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Points Out "Disrespectful" Typo on Old Christmas Card

2

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Her Mom’s “Disgraceful” Lawsuit

3

Anna Kournikova Shares New Birthday Photos of Twins Lucy and Nicholas

4

Remember When These Celebrities Worked for Other Stars?

5

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively With PSA on "What Dicks to Avoid"