See Viola Davis' Hilarious Reaction to Her 10-Year-Old Daughter's Extravagant Christmas List

Viola Davis' daughter was not getting away with her Christmas list this year.

During the Thursday, Dec. 17 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the How to Get Away with Murder star recalled having to tell her 10-year-old daughter Genesis Tennon that her extravagant Christmas requests were getting denied.

"This was her first year making a list," the Oscar winner explained. "She had things on that list where I had to say, ‘Let me tell you something, okay Genesis? I don't care how much money you think mommy has, 98 percent of the stuff on this list you're not gonna get.'"

The proud mom, who shares Genesis with her husband, actor Julius Tennon, noted that she doesn't care "how nice" her daughter has been, the preteen was not receiving the more expensive gifts.

"You're not getting that iPhone. You're not getting that camera with the tripod on it. You're not getting half the stuff on this list," Viola laughed, before adding, "That's the kind of mommy I am."