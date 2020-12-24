2020 in Review: Vote for the Music Moments You Can't Stop Thinking About

Watch : Taylor Swift Drops "Willow" Music Video & 31st Birthday Gift From E!

Yes, 2020 was a painful year, but through it all, pop culture had our back. From the TV shows that kept us company to the songs that kept us sane to the social media trends that kept us laughing and the celebs who kept us guessing, it was the multi-faceted world of entertainment that had us pushing forward through even the darkest of days. And we know you feel the same.

Before we kick this year to the curb, E! News wants to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments you couldn't stop obsessing over this year? The news that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks? Through the end of December, we invite you to make your voice heard by voting for things that mattered most. (In celebrity-land, that is.) Let's send out 2020 in style—and then never look back.

We've made it to the end. For our last installment in our 2020 in Review series, we wrap things up with a breakdown of all things music. After all, it's only fair that we let you weigh in now that we've named our 20 Best Songs of 2020.

In a world where concerts and nightclubs existed solely in our dreams, we all consumed music a little differently this year. But that doesn't mean our favorite artist left us with nothing to sing about. And over the course of five final polls, you'll get to do just that. Are you still listening to Taylor Swift's folklore on repeat, looking for more Easter eggs in her lyrics? Or is The Weeknd's criminally Grammys-overlooked After Hours more your no-skips cup of tea?