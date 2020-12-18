Tom CruiseKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd is expecting her second child after welcoming Ryder in 2017. See the heart-warming messages she and baby daddy Zach Davis each wrote on Instagram.

This Teen Mom star is going to be a mom once again. 

Cheyenne Floyd, who appeared on Teen Mom OG from 2018 to 2019, is expecting baby No. 2. 

She welcomed her Instagram-famous daughter Ryder with her ex Cory Wharton in April 2017. Now she's embarking on a new parenthood journey with partner Zach Davis

The 28-year-old shared multiple pics from her romantic, beachy photoshoot with Zach and Ryder on Thursday, Dec. 17. A sun-kissed video announcement showed her clutching her baby bump while wearing a beautiful white dress. 

Cheyenne said on Instagram that she's feeling "blessed" to be expecting after wishing for the moment to come. "The past few months have been life changing in the best ways possible," she wrote. "Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump. She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning."

As for her guy, Cheyenne wrote a sweet note, saying, "Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way. Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come, I could not be more proud of us today. My heart is so full. Let the next adventure began." 

Asha Bailey Photography / @ashabaileyphotography

The Challenge star then addressed all the false gossip that has spread about her being pregnant in the past, and reflected on the difficulties of facing public pregnancy speculation when it was, in fact, weight gain at the time.

"I have been getting asked and told I was pregnant for the past two years," the mom wrote. "Any sign of weight gain and I was being told I was pregnant. Please do better and respect women, their bodies and do your best not to diagnose them over a picture."

The outspoken Think Loud Crew podcast host reminded fans that they never know what is going on behind closed doors, whether it's health issues or fertility problems. Chey waited until they were "in a safe zone" and got all the testing back before unveiling their happy news. She added, "I wish I didn't have to address this, but we have to do better as women."

Zach, a first-time father, also couldn't contain his excitement on social media. He gushed, "This has been the biggest blessing in the smallest package. If you know me, you know my life revolves around family. I am beyond excited to start my own family with the woman I love."

He penned a tribute to the girls in his life, saying, "Chey, I love watching you with Ryder... you are nothing but an amazing mother. Ryder is the best little girl anyone can ask for and I look forward to seeing her become a big sister (again)." The Los Angeles resident finished with, "I love you both" and  "I'm a f--king father!!"

Zach and Chey got back together earlier this year, after he briefly appeared on the MTV show with her.

Ryder, who has more than 250,000 Instagram followers, is already a big sis. Her dad Cory welcomed daughter Mila Mae in April 2020 with his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge.

"It's definitely one big, weird, blended, dysfunctional family," Cheyenne shared with E! News in March. After explaining that she went so far as to help her ex plan the gender reveal, the reality star expressed her gratitude that they all get along. She told us, "I would take our situation over us hating each other any day. It might be weird to some people, but it works for us."

See the couple's video announcement above, and scroll down for more photos from their picture-perfect maternity shoot with Asha Bailey.

Asha Bailey Photography / @ashabaileyphotography
Baby Bliss

After reuniting in October, the couple shares they're expecting their first baby together. 

Positively Glowing

2021 is looking bright for Cheyenne, as she prepares to welcome a second baby.

Daddy to Be

Zach says of the baby news, "This has been the biggest blessing in the smallest package."

Mommy's Little Girl

Cheyenne became a mom after welcoming Ryder in 2017. 

Ryde or Die

A second younger sibling is on the way for Ryder, whom Cheyenne shares with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton.

Kodak Moment

Photographer Asha Bailey captures the family of three as they giggle on the beach, making for a picture perfect scene.

Three Amigos

In Ryan's Instagram announcement, he shares, "Ryder is the best little girl anyone can ask for and I look forward to seeing her become a big sister (again)."

Baby Davis

This will be Zach's first child and Cheyenne's second, although the father to be treats Ryder as his own. 

