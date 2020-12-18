Brandi Glanville Denies Dissing LeAnn Rimes After Her Win on The Masked Singer

How could Brandi Glanville possibly shade The Sun, aka LeAnn Rimes?
Well, ask people on social media and they will tell you her October tweets were a dig at ex-husband Eddie Cibrian's wife.
When The Masked Singer first premiered this fall, the Real Housewives alum tweeted, "I think the sun is 100 percent Leann Rimes #maskedsinger. Although my kids say no way because she told them that she would never do this show because it's sooo beneath her."
Her remarks drew some criticism at the time, but the mom stuck to her guns all throughout the season, writing on Twitter ahead of the Wednesday night finale, "Hope my kids bonus mom The Sun Leanne Rines (sic) wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire."
And her guess was proven correct when the reality show crowned The Sun as winner of season four and LeAnn took off her mask. Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, along with many on social media, also suspected LeAnn was the frontrunner from the start.
But LeAnn's crowning moment shined an unsatisfactory light on Brandi's tweets, which were interpreted as the 48-year-old being shady.
However, that's all in the past, and Brandi herself denies insulting the singer. "First of all I did not shade or diss lean rimes I rooted for her to win. She clearly told my kids that she'd never do the show to keep things a secret because they have big mouths," the former reality star tweeted on Thursday. "She deserved to win I'm glad she won! stop reading into s--t!"
Brandi and LeAnn previously didn't get along after it was revealed LeAnn and Eddie had an affair on the set of the Lifetime movie, Northern Lights. The illicit romance prompted Brandi to file for divorce from Eddie in 2009, and they were only able to resolve their issues in 2018.
The two women proved they were putting their differences behind them when they came together for Jake Austin Cibrian's 11th birthday. Brandi shared a photo of the moment, captioning it, "Peace in #calabasturd hanging for Jakes bday."
LeAnn later told E! that it was the Brandi and Eddie's sons who helped them put an end to the fighting. "The kids are the most important thing and they know the love is there and like any blended family everybody sees, even though you don't think the kids see, everybody sees the ups and down," the artist, who has been married to Eddie since 2011, said. "They know everyone loves them, they know everyone is committed and we're always there for them."
It looks like drama isn't going to over-shadow this Sun's big moment.