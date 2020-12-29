Why the Bridgerton Cast Seems So Familiar

If Gossip Girl, a Jane Austen novel and a Shonda Rhimes show had a baby, it'd be Netflix's new series Bridgerton.
The period drama, which was released Christmas Day on the streaming site, follows Regency-era debutante Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she navigates the London season in the hope of finding a husband. Yet, due to her older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey)'s meddling, Daphne is left with few options.
Not all is lost after the sensible socialite makes a deal with the purposefully single duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). The plan: Pretend to be courting in order to lure in suitors for Daphne and keep eager matchmakers away from Simon.
But will the all-knowing Lady Whistledown, narrated by Julie Andrews, ruin their ruse?
Now if that doesn't intrigue you, Bridgerton is based off Julia Quinn's bestselling romance novels. Thus, as we consumed the risqué Netflix hit, we found ourselves clutching at our pearls and wondering where we've seen these performers before.
And, following an Internet search, we've learned everything we can about the Bridgerton cast. Alongside Phoebe, Jonathan and Regé-Jean, Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan, Polly Walker, Adjoa Andoh and many more.
The Bridgerton cast certainly has some impressive credits. We're talking a Younger alum, notable names from the British theater scene and a Golden Globe nominated actress. Of course, as this is a Shondaland project, there is a familiar face from the short-lived show For the People.
So, if you're like us and curious about where you've seen the Bridgerton cast before, scroll through the images below.
Bridgerton is streaming on Netflix now.