See John Legend, Gwen Stefani and More Stars at the 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards

Hollywood's finest turned up to the Global Citizen Prize Awards on Saturday, honoring world leaders helping to end poverty. See Gwen Stefani, John Legend and more at the show.

Watch: John Legend's Heartfelt Message to Chrissy Teigen

This is how we're ending 2020 right.

The Global Citizen Prize Awards, airing on Saturday, Dec. 19, is honoring the world's most generous leaders that truly gave back this year, including some of our favorite celebs. 

Hosted by Grammy winner John Legend, the award show will welcome Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver and spouses Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Legend will take the stage to perform during the night, as will his fellow The Voice judge (and bride-to-be) Gwen Stefani. Other A-list performers at the Global Citizen Prize Awards include Carrie Underwood, Common, Alessia CaraJoJo and Tori Kelly.

They're all toasting to several of the night's prize recipients, who will include world leaders that have helped people living in poverty. The main event airs on NBC at 8 p.m. and E! News has you covered with the latest and greatest updates on the ceremony.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

With that, see which stars turned up in the name of philanthropy as 2020 comes to a close. 

Christopher Polk/NBC
John Legend, Common & Scott Evans

Pre-show host Scott Evans poses with John Legend and Common ahead of the ceremony.

Global Citizen Prize/NBC
Katie Couric

The renowned journalist introduces the winner of the Global Citizen Prize Awards for Business Leader: Temie Giwa-Tubosun.

Christopher Polk/NBC
John Legend

The Grammy winner hits all the right notes as he hosts the star-studded affair.

Global Citizen Prize/NBC
Tori Kelly & JoJo

Name a more iconic duo... we'll wait. Tune in to their duet of Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman."

Christopher Polk/NBC
John Legend & Common

The musical powerhouses perform "Glory" at the Global Citizen Prize Awards.

Chris Haston/NBC
Gwen Stefani

The singer lights up the room with her glitzy houndstooth-printed ensemble as she performs her new single, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself."

