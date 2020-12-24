The Most Shocking Real Housewives Moments That Played Out in 2020

Watch : "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Trailer

There's no need to harp on how difficult 2020 was. So, instead, E! is focusing on the positive and looking back at what served as a beacon of light for many over the course of 2020: The Real Housewives.

From Potomac to Beverly Hills and everywhere in between, the various franchises have provided lighthearted entertainment when we really needed it. Where else does a night in the Hamptons end with a vibrator casually chilling in a bowl of chicken? Who else but a Bravo star could say, "Are you going to let my small disdain for your clothes get in the way of our friendship?" with a straight face? And most importantly, what else could you need in a TV show aside from an African grey parrot named T'Challa?

Of course, this is Real Housewives we're talking about, so yes, there were bouts of drama, too. And every once in a while, there came a mind-blowing confession, an unexpected throwdown or a historic first that truly stopped us in our tracks.