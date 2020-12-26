The Office

Inside Nikki and Brie Bella's Biggest Year Yet

By Alyssa Ray Dec 26, 2020
ShowsBrie BellaNikki BellaDaniel BryanTotal BellasArtem ChigvintsevBuddy DanielsonMatteo Chigvintsev2020 Year in Review
Inside Nikki & Brie Bella's Biggest Year Yet

2020 may've been an unconventional year, but it's been a great one for the Bella Twins.

In fact, this year kicked off with Brie Bella and Nikki Bella releasing a joint pregnancy announcement as they were due a week-and-a-half apart. While Nikki was expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, Brie was expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan.

"[It was] a total surprise," Nikki told People at the time. "It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it."

Chiming in, Brie shared with the publication, "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

The twins went on to welcome their baby boys, named Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson, a day apart.

Prior to the Total Bellas season six premiere, Nikki quipped, "The season's incredible...I'm just really excited to share this journey with everyone. And that I get to spread my legs open for the world!"

Nikki and Brie Bella's Sons' Cutest Baby Pics

Although this may've been Nikki and Brie's highlight of 2020, plenty still occurred for the Total Bellas stars. We're talking an engagement airing on E!, the release of a memoir, a surprise move and more.

Thankfully, we've compiled all these major moments just for you.

For a closer look at Nikki and Brie's biggest year yet, scroll through the images below!

Pregnant Twins

Total Bellas babies.

In January 2020, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella shocked fans when they revealed that they were both pregnant, and due a week-and-a-half apart! In an announcement post on Instagram, Nikki shared that being a mom was something she "wanted to be my whole life."

"I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous!" she wrote. "I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!"

Brie, who was becoming a mom for the second time, expressed a similar sentiment online. She remarked, "I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous!" Nikki shared. "I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!"

Nikki and Artem Get Engaged on Total Bellas

She said, "Yes!"

In June 2020, Total Bellas viewers got a front-row seat as Artem Chigvintsev proposed to Nikki Bella. As E! readers surely know, back in January, Nikki and Artem confirmed that they had gotten engaged during their November 2019 trip to France.

While the twosome teased the romantic moment on social media, Total Bellas cameras captured the sweet declaration of love.

"I feel like when we met it was definitely fate," Artem started off. "And the thing is, when I fell in love with you, it was completely out of my control."

As he continued, Artem shared the following saying: "Love is a single soul inhabiting two bodies."

"You turned my world upside down, but in the most incredible way," Artem confessed. "And I love you so, so much."

After declaring that he wanted to "spend every sunrise and every sunset" with Nikki, he got down on one knee and asked his love to marry him.

It's a Boy!

During the season five finale of Total Bellas, Nikki and Artem learned that they were having a baby boy.

The big announcement came at a themed party that paid homage to Nikki and Brie's Mexican heritage. Thus, Nikki broke open a piñata, which revealed tons of blue confetti!

"I'm so excited that Nicole and Artem are having a boy," Brie said in a confessional after the reveal. "I knew...I really, in my heart, I just felt it for her."

Incomparable Is Released

Pouring their hearts out.

In May 2020, the Bella Twins released their very personal memoir, titled Incomparable. The book covered everything from their childhood, including their parents' tumultuous relationship, to their past romantic relationships. In fact, Nikki even opened up about past rape experiences she faced during her teenage years.

After detailing both traumas, Nikki reflected, "I count myself lucky because I was unconscious for both rapes...If I had been aware of what was happening to me in the moment, I would never have been able to escape it, or get over it."

Kathy's Major Medical Procedure

At the end of June, Total Bellas matriarch Kathy Colace underwent a major medical procedure for a mass on her brain stem.

Brie explained on Instagram, "Today my mom goes in for brain surgery. They realized she doesn't have Bell's palsy but a mass on her brain stem.....couldn't sleep because I was praying all night. She's a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her. #BellaArmy send Mama Bella all the prayers and love today."

Nikki followed suit with a post of her own, where she asked for fans to send their mother "so much light and love."

A week later, the twins confirmed their mom was "on the road to recovery."

Nikki Becomes a Mom

In July 2020, Nikki officially became a mom.

A few days after the birth, she shared, "Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy."

Fiancé Artem also took to social media and confirmed their baby's arrival. He wrote, "7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev...Proud of my love." 

Brie Becomes a Mom of Two

Just one day after twin Nikki gave birth, Brie welcomed her second child with husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson). The couple waited the entire pregnancy to learn the sex and, on August 1, they had a baby boy.

"It's a BOY!!!," Brie told her Instagram followers. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Artem's Return to Dancing With the Stars

Taking to the dance floor.

After being cut from Dancing With the Stars in season 28, it was revealed that the professional dancer would return for season 29

"Last season watching from the sidelines really makes me realize how much I really miss the show, miss performing live," Artem shared on Good Morning America. "I just can't wait to get back and I want to dedicate this season for my little boy."

And, boy, did he come back with a bang! Alongside partner Kaitlyn Bristowe, Artem nabbed the mirrorball trophy.

Introducing Buddy and Matteo

In August, Nikki and Brie revealed the names of their baby boys. On Instagram Nikki shared with her followers, "Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev 7/31/2020 7 lbs 3 oz 19 3/4 in."

As for Brie and Bryan, they named their son Buddy Dessert.

Welcome to Napa Valley

A new city.

After living in Arizona, Nikki and Brie decided it was time to relocate to a new city

"Yes, I moved to Napa Valley!" Brie revealed on an October episode of The Bellas Podcast. "I feel like everyone's like, 'Duh, of course they did.' You know, my sister and I have always loved Napa Valley. We have a wine here. We're always here."

Following Brie's admission, Nikki confirmed that she was relocating to Napa Valley too.

She explained, "I know everyone was trying to figure out, 'Well, why did she sell her home in Phoenix?' We had to be with Artem in L.A. and that is the truth, but after Dancing With the Stars is over, we will be moving over to Napa Valley as well."

Big Milestones

Back in November, Brie and Nikki shared sweet milestones for Buddy and Matteo. According to Nikki, Matteo's latest milestone was a physical one as he had begun "rolling on his side."

And it seemed as though Buddy wasn't that far behind. Per Brie, Buddy attempted a "back bend," which "means he'll be rolling soon."

Artem's DWTS Drama

Some Dancing With the Stars drama.

During the competition, Artem and celebrity partner Kaitlyn found themselves a little at odds with judge Carrie Ann Inaba. Apparently, Carrie Ann's critiques of Artem and Kaitlyn were being viewed as harsh. Thus, Artem speculated that the tough criticism may be "a little personal."

Surprisingly, during a November episode of Daily Pop, Nikki revealed she viewed the situation differently than Artem.

"I was like, you guys are still getting good scores," Nikki noted. "She's critiquing you. Like, I don't know why you made this into such a personal feud. So I would actually stick up to Carrie Ann to Artem."

A Wedding Update

Nikki and Artem may be husband and wife come 2021.

During a December episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki shared that she plans to marry the professional dancer by the end of 2021.

"Our goal is to get married in the fall," she said. "Fall 2021."

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the plan may be a tentative one. Nikki explained, "We just want people to come together for an amazing weekend of fun, festivities, family, good friends, love and light."

"I would love November," she continued. "The end of November would be my goal. Wouldn't that be beautiful? And I've always wanted a wedding like that, like that time of year and that look."

What a year for Nikki and Brie!

