Watch Victoria Beckham’s Family Christmas Card Go Awry in Very Relatable Moment

The Beckhams! They're just like us.
Victoria Beckham shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes look at the making of her family's 2020 Christmas card, and it basically sums up this crazy year.
In her Instagram video from Thursday, Dec. 17, their three dogs were running wild with tails wagging. Meanwhile, her and David Beckham's four children stood by the tree, seemingly unsure how to pose.
The fashion designer started off by questioning her kids' outfits, asking her 21-year-old son, "Brooklyn, are you sure you don't want to put trousers on?" when he was wearing drawstring shorts. He responded, "No."
Then 15-year-old Cruz held up his ugly Christmas sweater, which had mom's stamp of approval. "Excellent, that sums up your personality," she said.
"Dogs, sit!" Victoria hollered. "It's a Christmas card, guys. This is meant to be a nice thing to do."
Her daughter Harper, 9, said, "This is a very sad Christmas," adding, "Look at the tree," pointing to the sky-high evergreen.
The 46-year-old mum responded, "It's not a very sad Christmas. It's a lovely Christmas. Pick up a dog!" She later humorously added, "Why is it so difficult!"
When the group, which also included her 18-year-old son Romeo, all got into place, she praised her kids and sang "Fa la la la la" to lift their spirits before the camera clicked.
Clearly, rounding up four kids and three pups is no easy task, even for a super star.
"never work with kids or animals!!" the former Spice Girl wrote on her post.
She shared the final product on Thursday as well, and wrote alongside their Christmas card, "Kisses at Christmas! Lots of love from all of us."
Not pictured was Posh Spice's soon-to-be daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn got engaged to the 25-year-old actress in July.
The model paid tribute to his bride-to-be after he popped the question, writing on Insta, "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day" and "I love you baby xx."
Victoria seems to be more than welcoming of Nicola. She told Lorraine on Dec. 9, "She's just wonderful. She's sweet. She's kind." The glam master added that her eldest boy has "found his soulmate and the lady that he wants to spend the rest of his life with."
