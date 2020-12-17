Honey Boy Director Publicly Supports FKA twigs Amid Shia LaBeouf Allegations

Watch : FKA Twigs Accuses Ex Shia LaBeouf of "Relentless Abuse" in Lawsuit

Alma Har'el has publicly taken a stand in support of FKA twigs.

Less than a week after the singer-songwriter, born Tahliah Barnett, filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for alleged sexual battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress among other claims, her and LaBeouf's Honey Boy director has spoken out.

"I have a deep respect for FKA Twigs' courage and resilience. Reading what she endured left me heartbroken and I stand with her in solidarity," Har'el said in a statement first published by Variety. "I'm sending my love to her, Karolyn Pho, all victims of domestic violence, and everyone who is trying to stop cycles of abuse." Pho, who previously dated LaBeouf, was also mentioned in twig's lawsuit and described abusive behavior she allegedly suffered from the actor in an interview with The New York Times.

Continuing her statement, Har'el also addressed working with LaBeouf on the 2019 film he wrote and through which he and twigs first met, according to the lawsuit. "As a filmmaker and an artist, I am drawn to stories that help us develop empathy for the messy parts of the human condition," she explained. "Like many of Shia's collaborators and fans who battled substance abuse, suffered childhood trauma, and face mental illness, I am painfully aware of my past investment in his recovery. I want to send a clear message today that none of the above should excuse, minimize, or rationalize domestic violence."