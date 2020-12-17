Shangela Spills the Tea on the 12 Dates of Christmas Reunion Special

"Even though he didn't find love, I think his mom saw another side of the community that she opened up to even more," she said. "In any show we would love to see a real fairytale ending but that's just not how real dating works. Sometimes you get in a room full of suitors and walk out empty-handed and that's what happened with Garrett. I loved seeing our representation right along the heterosexual journey. It wasn't like, ‘Oh, here's the gay part.' It was a beautiful space in which Chad embraced Garrett. It was what part of my reality is and it was nice to see that laid out on television."

Would Shangela ever search for love on national television? "It's something I would have to think about for a long long time," she said. "Here's the deal about Shangey. Yes, I love love. Do I think I would find it in a reality setting? I think some people can but I just don't know if I would. In my mind, I'm very Kate but in reality I'm more New York Tiffany Pollard. It just depends how many shots of tequila we've had before that night ceremony!"