Former NFL Player Lorenzo Taliaferro Dead at 28

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro has passed away at the age of 28.
According to local news station WBFF-TV Fox45, a family member of Talafierro said he died of a heart attack on Wednesday, Dec. 16. He was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. after being transported to Riverside Doctors' Hospital in his hometown of Williamsburg, Virginia.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement that the NFL team is "deeply saddened" by the 28-year-old's death. "Lorenzo was a kind, smart, respectful and determined young man—someone always committed to his teammates and well-liked by everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Lorenzo's family," the statement read. "May he rest in peace."
Taliaferro played under Harbaugh for three seasons starting in 2014. The running back, along with Justin Forsett and Bernard Pierce, took over for Ray Rice, who was suspended for spousal abuse that year.
Forsett is one of the many Ravens players who have expressed their condolences to the Taliaferro family. He shared on Twitter, "This one hurts. Losing a brother & a friend. Zo had 1 of the biggest hearts I've ever been around. He was kind, humble, curious about life, & joy to be around. I'll be there for Major bro & let him know his dad was a good man who worked his butt off! Rest Easy Zobot! Gone 2 soon."
Ravens Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton also addressed the running back's death in a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 17. In a video shared to the Ravens' Twitter, Horton described his passing as a "tragic," saying, "It's just unfortunate when you come in and with everything that's going on the world, you hear that a teammate, a guy you coached, has passed away."
The former NFL star would've turned 29 on Wednesday, Dec. 23.