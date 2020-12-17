Will Smith Reveals Everything You Didn't See in Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion

Watch : Will Smith Gives Tour of the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" Mansion

Will Smith had even more fun moments left for fans in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, the rapper-turned-actor-turned-mogul dropped more nostalgic gems from the 30th anniversary special of the iconic ‘90s show on his YouTube channel. In the seven-minute clip, the Gemini Man star spoke passionately about what the "magic" that created the series.

"The casting," he explained. "It's one of those things. You cannot buy or fake chemistry. When people vibe, when people are in sync and in tune and in harmony, you can't fake that. And when you have it, it creates magic."

The now 52-year-old recalled the first time he stepped onto the set of the Fresh Prince, at the age of 21, and feeling intimidated because he was surrounded by actors whereas he was a rising rapper.

"Everybody in that cast has more experience than me," he said before showing a clip of Alfonso Ribeiro's (Carlton's) audition tape, which made the actor question, "And they picked me?"