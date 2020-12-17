Tyler Perry and Longtime Girlfriend Gelila Bekele Break Up

Watch : Tyler Perry Talks Baby Excitement

Tyler Perry presents: The new and unattached Tyler Perry.

The 51-year-old producer and actor revealed on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 16, that he is single and having a "midlife crisis." On Thursday, a source confirmed to E! News that Perry and longtime girlfriend Gelila Bekele, with whom he shares a 6-year-old son, amicably split and continue to be the best of friends and raise their son together.

"This is what a midlife crisis looks like," Perry wrote on Instagram, alongside a mirror selfie showing him wearing workout clothes. "I'm 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like."

He continued, "Whatever it looks like I'm going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let's look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!"