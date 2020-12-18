Vanessa BryantMeghan MarkleKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Match Your Boyfriend in Kim Kardashian's New Unisex Skims Loungewear

There's no need to steal from your boyfriend's closet anymore.

Forget mommy and me: The new Skims drop is all about matching your boyfriend. This loungewear by Kim Kardashian comes in men's standard and plus sizes for an oversize look for her, and a true-to-size feel for him. 

Shop these new Boyfriend Collection tanks, T-shirts and boxers with a unisex appeal below so you can stop stealing pieces from his closet already! It's a win-win, we'd say.

Boyfriend Tank

This rib tank with a high scoop neck comes in 11 different colors, as do all the pieces in this collection.

$36
Skims

Boyfriend Long Sleeve T-Shirt

This basic long-sleeve T can be worn to sleep or while lounging. 

$48
Skims

Boyfriend T-Shirt

You'll get so much wear out of this simple T.

$42
Skims

Boyfriend Boxer

These stretch jersey boxers have a Skims logo on the elastic and a faux front fly. We're exclusively sleeping in them from here on out.

$26
Skims

