Monique Samuels Accuses RHOP Co-Stars of Spreading Cheating "Lies" in Explosive Reunion Preview

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion drama is getting even juicier.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at part two of the RHOP reunion airing this Sunday and Monique Samuels is on the defensive.

The preview begins with host Andy Cohen bringing up allegations about Monique and her personal trainer that were touched on earlier this season.

"You revealed on Watch What Happens Live! your belief that the trainer rumor was one piece of a plot carried into the show by Gizelle," Cohen says. "The full rumor being that, not only did you have an affair with your trainer, but that you also got pregnant and that baby wasn't Chris'."

"Yes, this was a two-year ordeal with an ex-friend of mine. Gigi, who was a part of this show season two, she was filming with me," Monique explains. "She started going around to different cast trying to spread these lies about me to try to get on the show."