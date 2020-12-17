Dylan Sprouse Is Returning to TV For Mindy Kaling’s HBO Comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls

Dylan Sprouse is ready for his TV glow-up.
According to Variety, the former Disney Channel actor has officially signed on to star in Mindy Kaling's forthcoming HBO Max comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls, his first major TV gig since leading The Suite Life of Zach and Cody with his twin brother Cole Sprouse of Riverdale fame. Dylan joins previously announced actors Pauline Chalamet (yes, Timothée's sister), Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott.
So what's it about? The series takes place at Essex College, a fancy university in New England, and follows four female roommates who all have interactions with Dylan's character, Nico, a junior at the school. Chalamet is set to play Kimberly, the valedictorian of her working-class high school in Arizona while Kaur will play Bela, the class clown from northern New Jersey. Meanwhile, Rapp will play Leighton, who fits right into Essex's posh society, and Scott will play Whitney, a rising soccer star.
After the announcement, Dylan took to Instagram to share his excitement, writing, "Been a while since I've done a series...roughly 10 years. But it's because I was hoping for a good one, and this seems like a great one. Happy to be onboard alongside a great cast and crew. Thankful today." Cole used the post as an opportunity to poke fun at his brother, commenting, "What are they gunna do when they find out you're not funny?" The comment got Kaling's attention and she hilariously replied to Cole with, "Oh no."
Since saying goodbye to the Disney Channel, Dylan has appeared in movies like After We Collided and Banana Split. Oh, and he's made headlines for dating model Barbara Palvin, who he celebrated a two-year anniversary with back in June. On her birthday in October, he shared a sweet message on Instagram. "Happy birthday to the Princess of Hungary. Thinking about making you a Queen, hmu," Dylan wrote. "To many more penne a la vodka's and many more memories. I believe in you, and thank you for believing in me."
The Sex Lives of College Girls was picked up for 13 episodes and Kaling serves as an executive producer and co-writer alongside Justin Noble, showrunner. Dylan in a show with the word sex in its title? We're in.