Awkward Exes, Runny Noses and Tuna Sandwiches: Here's What Happens When Onscreen Kisses Go Really Wrong

Sometimes bad kisses happen to good people.

You've got to worry about tongue placement and dry lips and the lingering effects of a poorly chosen lunch. Put simply, sometimes the magic doesn't happen with each press of the lips.

And that ineffable chemistry can be even harder to find on a film set with a myriad other factors at play—ranging from, say, a poorly timed cold to an unfortunate craft services menu to the fact that your make-out partner might just be your former partner partner, a not infrequent occurrence in Hollywood where stars tend to date coworkers with some regularity.

Which might explain why for every person that marvels about how lucky they are to make a living getting up close and personal with their attractive costars, there's a dozen or so more who grouse about how uncomfortable the whole set-up is, how wildly different it feels from how it may appear onscreen.

Take it from Kate Hudson, the rom-com queen tending to know a bit about creating movie make-out magic.