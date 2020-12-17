Celebrate Eugene Levy's Birthday With a Look Back at His Best Roles

Watch : Our Favorite Moments From "Schitt's Creek"

Happy birthday, Eugene Levy! Today the legendary Canadian comedian, actor, writer and producer turns 74.

While Levy is currently best known for the smash hit, award-winning series Schitt's Creek (created with son and co-star Dan Levy and featuring daughter Sarah Levy), he's been cracking up audiences for decades.

Levy first became a household name in the '70s and '80s with the sketch-comedy series SCTV (alongside his Schitt's Creek co-star Catherine O'Hara), shortly followed up by his role as the sleazy car salesman in the iconic comedy classics National Lampoon's Vacation with Chevy Chase and Splash with Tom Hanks and Darryl Hannah.

The '90s included roles in the Father of the Bride and American Pie films.