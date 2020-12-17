Tom CruiseThe VoiceKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Watch the Terrifying First Trailer for Netflix’s Night Stalker Docu-Series

Netflix's upcoming limited docu-series Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer chronicles the crimes of one of the most notorious serial killers in American history. Watch the trailer here.

By Kaitlin Reilly Dec 17, 2020 12:58 AMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflixTrue Crime
Watch: Ashton Kutcher Testifies Against Suspected Serial Killer

One of the most notorious crime sprees in American history is getting the Netflix docu-series treatment. A new trailer for the four-part series is out now, and promises a story that will chill even the most seasoned true crime enthusiast to the bone. 

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer chronicles the crimes of Richard Ramirez, who terrorized the city of Los Angeles in the summer of 1985. It shows the race for a young detective named Gil Carrillo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as well as homicide investigator Frank Salerno to solve the case as the media stoked fear of a boogeyman who had no pattern of victim or methodology in his crimes. 

The series includes interviews with survivors of Ramirez's crimes and others who were involved in the case, as well as archival footage and original photography. It paints a portrait of a Los Angeles grappling with the very real possibility that anyone could be one of the Night Stalker's victims. 

photos
Binge These True Crime Shows and Documentaries

The trailer is set to a slowed-down, eerie cover of Bananarama's 1984 hit "Cruel Summer." With lyrics like "Hot summer streets and the pavements are burning," it's a fitting tune: The Night Stalker's crimes occurred during an intense heat wave in Los Angeles.

Netflix

Trending Stories

1

Julianne Hough’s Ex Chuck Wicks Reveals Why They Really Broke Up

2

George Clooney Weighs In on Alleged Tom Cruise Tirade Recording

3

Britney Spears Gets a Major Haircut and Declares "Out With the Old"

It is believed that Ramirez killed his first victim in San Francisco in 1984. However, he managed to stay below the radar until his Los Angeles murder spree, which ended with his capture in August of 1985 after a group of people in East Los Angeles recognized him from a photograph and detained him until police arrived

You can learn more about the Night Stalker's reign of terror when the docu-series drops on Netflix Jan. 13. Watch the trailer above. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Julianne Hough’s Ex Chuck Wicks Reveals Why They Really Broke Up

2

George Clooney Weighs In on Alleged Tom Cruise Tirade Recording

3

Britney Spears Gets a Major Haircut and Declares "Out With the Old"

4

Khloe Kardashian Points Out "Disrespectful" Typo on Old Christmas Card

5

Tom Cruise Berates Mission: Impossible Crew Over COVID Protocol