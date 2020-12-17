Tom CruiseThe VoiceKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian Points Out "Disrespectful" Mistake on Throwback Family Christmas Card

Khloe Kardashian joked about the "rude" Christmas card she uncovered from the early '90s. See what the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is talking about!

Christmas cards are fun and festive, but sooner or later they come back to haunt you in one way or another.

Take a Kardashian family Christmas card from the early '90s, for example. Khloe Kardashian just discovered that her name was spelled wrong. In fact, it was written "Khole," according to a photo of the greeting. She captioned the pic, "Wait!! @90sanxiety just pointed out the typo in my name!!! So rude! The disrespect of it all lol."

In the years since that error was made, Kris Jenner has more than made up for her mistake. For the past two decades, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch organized the most over-the-top photoshoots for the holiday greeting, resulting in some pretty iconic moments.

But the tradition came to an unfortunate conclusion a few years back, proving that the old saying, "All good things must come to an end," is true.

For their last hurrah in 2017, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars went out with a bang by delivering not one, not two, but 25 Christmas cards, which can be revisited here

Khloe Kardashian's 36th Birthday Party

But since then, the Kardashian-Jenners have done their own thing, with a source explaining in 2019, "They all just wanted to highlight their families individually and truly haven't made the time to coordinate the card." Fair enough!

Instagram

To look back on Christmas cards from years past, check out the gallery below!

Instagram
2019

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West joined their four children for a smile-filled holiday card on the steps of their house. "The West Family Christmas Card 2019," Kim shared online.

Eli Linnetz
2017

For Christmas 2017, the famous family released over two dozen different pics celebrating the 25 Days of Christmas. How cute does the whole gang look together here?!

instagram.com/teamkimye
2015

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashians' kids were the stars.

Nick Saglimbeni
2012

The family went "all white everything" for last year's Christmas card, which kinda doubles as a New Year's card with all the confetti. This was also the first year to feature little Penelope!

Nick Saglimbeni
2011

Middle Eastern influences and black-tie formal style dominated this family card. There was even a 3D version of the card sent out!

Nick Saglimbeni
2010

The family dressed in dramatic dark colors for this pic, except for Kim, who opted for a white Emilio Pucci dress. Look how cute Mason is in his little suit!

celebuzz.com
2008

The girls all looked fierce in red dresses and gowns for the 2008 card, one year after Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered

celebuzz.com
2007

The family's 2007 card came with a message: "Life is not measured by how many breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away"

celebuzz.com
2006

This family portrait is less winter-themed...unless you're from California, when it's never a bad time to be by the water!

celebuzz.com
1995

This card was taken at Kendall's very first Christmas, and Kylie wasn't even born yet!

celebuzz.com
Mid-1990s

Bruce got a Harley for Christmas one year, so the next year the family all posed with it for their card. Fun fact: Khloé got a puppy that same year and called it Harley after Bruce's bike!

celebuzz.com
Early 1990s

Santa himself showed up for this early 90's photo shoot with the family for their annual card. Everybody looks pretty surprised about it too!

celebuzz.com
Late 80s/Early 90s

Any kid who grew up in the 80's and 90's knows how cool Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was, which is why the theme for this family card was TMNT. They even have a Santa Raphael!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

