Ariana GrandeKylie JennerCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

2020 in Review: Vote for the Celebrity Transformations You Can't Stop Thinking About

From the new celeb hair 'dos to their fresh ink, we know you've got thoughts on the biggest transformations of 2020. Now's your chance to share them.

By Billy Nilles Dec 22, 2020 2:30 PMTags
HairTattoosCelebritiesFeaturesTransformation2020 Year in Review
Watch: 2020 Celebrity Summer Transformations: Miley Cyrus, Cardi B & More

Yes, 2020 was a painful year, but through it all, pop culture had our back. From the TV shows that kept us company to the songs that kept us sane to the social media trends that kept us laughing and the celebs who kept us guessing, it was the multi-faceted world of entertainment that had us pushing forward through even the darkest of days. And we know you feel the same. 

Before we kick this year to the curb, E! News wants to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments you couldn't stop obsessing over this year? The news that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks? Through the end of December, we invite you to make your voice heard by voting for things that mattered most. (In celebrity-land, that is.) Let's send out 2020 in style—and then never look back.

Our 2020 in Review series turns its attention now to celebrity transformations. And, boy, were there plenty of them.

Over the course of four polls, you'll get to weigh in which star's new hair 'do left you reeling and who kept you feeling the fitspo throughout quarantine. (Not that keeping yourself glued to your couch throughout much of the year wasn't a perfectly acceptable way to live. We all coped with 2020 differently.) And we know you have thoughts on all the fresh celeb ink. There were so. many. face. tattoos.

photos
Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

Of course, not all transformations were strictly physical. In a year full of social upheaval, many celebrities either revealed themselves to be budding activists or pushed themselves to be even more vocal than ever before. And we invite you to sound off on all those who inspired you, too.

But don't delay—you've only got three days to be a part of the fun. These polls officially close at 11:59 p.m. PST Thursday, Dec. 24, with the final set arriving that same day.

Getty Images; Instagram / E! Illustration

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Rare Public Outing in Beverly Hills

2

Hilaria Baldwin Reacts After Amy Schumer Used Her Underwear Pic

3

We Ranked All 39 of Hallmark Channel's 2020 Christmas Movies

Poll

2020 in Review: Celeb Hair

The new celeb hair that made you do a double take:
Joe Jonas' hot pink hair
2.9%
Miley Cyrus' pixie mullet
11.8%
Tiffany Haddish's shaved head
38.2%
JoJo Siwa’s blink-and-you-missed-it brunette dye job
32.4%
Demi Lovato’s edgy undercut
14.7%
Poll

2020 in Review: Quarantine Fitspo

The celeb who gave you fitsporation throughout quarantine:
Adele
51.6%
Rebel Wilson
41.9%
Peter Facinelli
6.5%
Kumail Nanjiani
0%
Tia Mowry
0%
Poll

2020 in Review: Inspiring Activism

The star whose activism left you inspired:
Porsha Williams
8.7%
Billie Eilish
13%
Kendrick Sampson
0%
Meghan Markle
21.7%
Michael B. Jordan
34.8%
Keke Palmer
21.7%
Poll

2020 in Review: Fresh Ink

The star whose new tattoo you're still not over:
Justin Bieber’s latest neck tattoo
25%
Chris Evans’ tatted torso
15%
Post Malone’s skeleton on his skull
15%
Amber Rose’s forehead ink
15%
Presley Gerber’s “misunderstood” cheek
30%

Be sure to check back on Tuesday, Dec. 29, when we'll share the results!

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Rare Public Outing in Beverly Hills

2

Hilaria Baldwin Reacts After Amy Schumer Used Her Underwear Pic

3

We Ranked All 39 of Hallmark Channel's 2020 Christmas Movies

4

Tim McGraw Shares Rare Photo of His 3 Kids at GoT-Themed Party

5
Exclusive

Watch Buddy Valastro Return Home After “Nightmare” Bowling Accident