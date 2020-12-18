Why Lindsey Vonn Is Confident the 2021 Summer Olympics "Will Happen"

Lindsey Vonn continues to be a big cheerleader for Olympic athletes.

After the coronavirus pandemic postponed the 2020 Summer Games, some sports fans are curious to find out if the rescheduled dates for 2021 will continue. If you ask the three-time medalist, the show must go on!

"I honestly can't imagine what it's like to be an Olympic athlete and have the Olympics be delayed a whole year," Lindsey exclusively told E! News while rehearsing for the Sports Illustrated Awards. "It really changes the dynamics of a lot of things for a lot of athletes. Athletes are going to have to be able to adapt to the circumstance."

"But I think given the fact that the vaccine is already rolling out, I think the Olympics will happen next year," the alpine ski racer continued. "The Olympic committee has been doing whatever to make it the safest Olympics possible. I think the people we expect to win like Simone Biles and the faces of the Summer Olympics, I think, will still be there, but it's definitely going to be different. It's going to be with a whole new set of challenges so I definitely don't envy them. I'm kind of thankful that I'm retired."

Back in September 2020, International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates expressed confidence that the games will start July 23, 2021 "with or without COVID."