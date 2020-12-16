Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Kids Are All Grown Up in Royal Family Christmas Card

Watch : Prince William and Kate Middleton's Dog Lupo Passes Away

'Tis the season for a new royal holiday card—and the one from Prince William and Kate Middleton shows just how grown up their three children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louie, 2, really are.

The new picture was taken by photographer Matt Porteous at Anmer Hall, the family's Norfolk country home. The couple, dressed in cozy autumnal-colored sweaters, sat in front of a pile of firewood with their children on their laps. Prince Louie looks mid-laugh in the photo.

The couple shared the photo on the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram account, writing, "The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year."

Fans gushed over the sweet family photo in the comments section, with one writing, "Aww this is so cute. Merry Christmas to the Cambridge family."

Another added, "I can't believe how big the kids have gotten, they are so cute."

A third shared of Louis' adorable smile, "Looks like Louis has Christmas spirit for everyone."