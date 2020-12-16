The Bachelorette's Andi Dorfman Teases New Romance With Mystery Man

It looks like Andi Dorfman has some rosy news.
The former Bachelorette has fans thinking there's a new man in her life, thanks to an eyebrow-raising new photo the reality star shared on Instagram. In a snap posted on Dec. 16, Dorfman gave everyone a look at her current beach getaway to Mexico with a snap of herself in the sand—except followers were just as interested in the pair of hairy legs she was sitting between.
"No filters allowed in Cabo," she captioned the mysterious picture. "Oh heeeyyyyyyyy," Cassie Kelley, who is wife to Lady A's Charles Kelley, commented. "Need the deets on the hairy legs."
"Don't leave us hanging," a fan urged in another comment. "WE NEED TO KNOW WHO THOSE LEGS BELONG TO!!!"
Unfortunately, Dorfman has not weighed in with a name and those incognito legs remain untagged on Instagram. It seems the former Bachelor contestant is keeping this special someone under wraps—at least for now.
Fans have been following along Dorfman's ongoing journey to find love since she first competed for former Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis back in 2014. That same year, she was later cast as the Bachelorette and ultimately got engaged to contestant Josh Murray.
However, by January 2015, they announced their split. "After several months of being engaged and working on our relationship, we have decided that it's best for both of us to go our separate ways," the exes said in a joint statement at the time. "We are very sad that it has come to this point, but this is what's best for both of us individually. We will continue to be good friends and have nothing but great things to say about each other and wish each other the best." She later accused Murray of behaving like an "emotional abuser" in her book, It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Never After, which he called a "fictional story."
This summer, she and Nick Viall, the runner-up of her Bachelorette season, sparked romance rumors after they were spotted on a run together, though he later confirmed they were not dating. "Sorry for the buzz kill.. not dating," he said in an Instagram comment. "Additionally, the only benefits that come from this friendship is conversation and running tips. Enjoy the day."
Now, it looks like Dorfman is enjoying her days with a new mystery someone. Is everything coming up roses? We'll just have to stay tuned.