Meet Tiffany Moon: Everything to Know About The Real Housewives of Dallas Newbie

Say hello to Dr. Tiffany Moon!

The Real Housewives of Dallas' newest cast member is spilling all the scoop on season five drama, her co-stars and more in an exclusive interview with E! News. But first, let's get to know the newest Texas Housewife on the scene.

Here's everything you need to know about RHOD's new star.

She's the Real Housewives' First M.D.

The Dallas-based anesthesiologist is actually the Real Housewives' first-ever medical doctor in Bravo history. She graduated medical school at the very young age of 23.

She Has a Family

Tiffany is married to husband Daniel Moon and they have twin daughters.

She Was Born in China

Recounting her tough upbringing, Tiffany told E!, "My parents left me in China when I was three years old to try to come to America and make things work. So I met them when I was six years old at JFK airport having been flown by myself with a very nice flight attendant from Beijing to JFK. So it was a rocky start with my parents because I had not seen them for three years. I did not know who they were, they did not know who I was. I started first grade not knowing a lick of English."