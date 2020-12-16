Tom CruiseThe VoiceKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Princess Diana's Godson, Prince Philippos of Greece, Gets Married in Surprise Royal Wedding

Philippos of Greece, whose Godmother is the late Princess Diana, married Nina Flohr in an intimate Swiss wedding this month.

Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark is ready to live his happily ever after with a princess by his side.

The godson of the late Princess Diana wed fiancé Nina Nastassja Flohr in an intimate civil ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 12. Nina shared the happy news with her Instagram followers on Wednesday, Dec. 16, captioning a picturesque wedding photo, "Just married (civilly)."

According to a statement from the private office of King Constantine, the newlyweds tied the knot in a very small ceremony in St. Moritz, Switzerland. The outlet reported that because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the only guests in attendance were their respective fathers, Thomas Flohr, the founder and President of VistaJet, and King Constantine of Greece. 

In consideration of the intimate nature of the wedding, Nina wore a white two-piece suit and Valentino heels, while Philippos sported a black suit. Nina also accessorized her look with a white bow tied in her hair. 

The statement from the King's private office also revealed, "The immediate family congratulated the newlyweds after the ceremony. More details about the upcoming religious wedding will be given in due course."

CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Nina and Philippos announced their engagement in September, following a proposal on the Greek island of Ithaca in the summer. The special moment was captured by Philippos' brother, Prince Nikolaos. Nina shared Nikolaos photos with the caption, "My dearest Philippos. I love you today, I will love you tomorrow and forever. You make us happier, better and stronger. I cannot wait to spend the rest our lives together (sic)."

The engagement announcement was similar to that of Princess Beatrice, who was photographed with her now-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi by sister Princess Eugenie

Prince Philippos has close ties to the British royal family, not just through his late Godmother, but through his friendship with the princes and princesses. According to society paper Tatler, he and Nina are close friends with Princess Eugenie, who is pregnant with her first child, and even attended her 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

