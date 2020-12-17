Crowd-Pleasing Holiday Gifts From Asian-Owned Brands

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're looking to show the Asian community some support this holiday season and beyond, check out the gift ideas below. They're from some of our favorite Asian-owned brands like Uniqlo, Tatcha and more.
Whether you're looking for clothing, beauty or home goods, there's something for everyone on your list from the Asian-owned brands below. And don't forget to pick up something for yourself too!
Faded Clementine Luxe Essentials
Michelle Phan's makeup brand has some amazing gift sets like this one. It includes the complete collection of the bestselling Faded Clementine products.
Fluffy Soft Mock Neck Sweater
Japanese brand Uniqlo has all the clothing essentials you need, like this fluffy sweater in a natural green.
Melting Lip Powder
A melting lip powder? How unique. You can buy these from K-beauty brand Cle Cosmetics.
Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
Glow Recipe's skincare if fun through and through, with bright colors and fruity ingredients. One of the K-beauty brand's bestsellers is the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask.
Muji Porcelain Pen Holder/Toothbrush Stand 5-color set
These colorful pen or toothbrush stands make for excellent stocking stuffers. We love Japanese brand Muji's minimalist offerings.
The Starter Ritual Set Nourishing for Normal To Dry Skin
From the packaging to the product, we love Tatcha. This starter set is a great place to begin. Founder Victoria Tsai found inspiration for the company while traveling through Japan.
Glass Skin Discovery Kit
Speaking of skincare, this gift set includes Korean beauty brand Peach & Lily's bestselling Glass Skin serum.
Yamazaki Home Tosca Magnetic Coffee Filter Holder
Keeping coffee filters in a drawer is so impractical. With this amazing invention you can hang them for easy access. We love Japanese brand Yamazaki's minimalist home offerings.
SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
This cult-favorite facial spray is excellent for those suffering from eczema, as Chinese founder of Tower28 Amy Liu was.