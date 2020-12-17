Tom CruiseThe VoiceKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Crowd-Pleasing Holiday Gifts From Asian-Owned Brands

Shop gifts from Uniqlo, Tatcha and more.

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 17, 2020 12:05 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Shop FashionHoliday Gift GuideGifts by Interest
E-Comm: Holiday Gift Guide, Asian-Owned BrandsE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're looking to show the Asian community some support this holiday season and beyond, check out the gift ideas below. They're from some of our favorite Asian-owned brands like Uniqlo, Tatcha and more.

Whether you're looking for clothing, beauty or home goods, there's something for everyone on your list from the Asian-owned brands below. And don't forget to pick up something for yourself too!

read
17 Holiday Gifts to Make Your Home a Sanctuary

Faded Clementine Luxe Essentials

Michelle Phan's makeup brand has some amazing gift sets like this one. It includes the complete collection of the bestselling Faded Clementine products.

$94
Em Cosmetics

Fluffy Soft Mock Neck Sweater

Japanese brand Uniqlo has all the clothing essentials you need, like this fluffy sweater in a natural green.

$20
Uniqlo

Trending Stories

1

Julianne Hough’s Ex Chuck Wicks Reveals Why They Really Broke Up

2

George Clooney Weighs In on Alleged Tom Cruise Tirade Recording

3

Tom Cruise Berates Mission: Impossible Crew Over COVID Protocol

Melting Lip Powder

A melting lip powder? How unique. You can buy these from K-beauty brand Cle Cosmetics.

$20
Cle Cosmetics

Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

Glow Recipe's skincare if fun through and through, with bright colors and fruity ingredients. One of the K-beauty brand's bestsellers is the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask.

$45
Glow Recipe

Muji Porcelain Pen Holder/Toothbrush Stand 5-color set

These colorful pen or toothbrush stands make for excellent stocking stuffers. We love Japanese brand Muji's minimalist offerings.

$30
Amazon

The Starter Ritual Set Nourishing for Normal To Dry Skin

From the packaging to the product, we love Tatcha. This starter set is a great place to begin. Founder Victoria Tsai found inspiration for the company while traveling through Japan.

$68
Tatcha

Glass Skin Discovery Kit

Speaking of skincare, this gift set includes Korean beauty brand Peach & Lily's bestselling Glass Skin serum.

$65
$39
Peach & Lily

Yamazaki Home Tosca Magnetic Coffee Filter Holder

Keeping coffee filters in a drawer is so impractical. With this amazing invention you can hang them for easy access. We love Japanese brand Yamazaki's minimalist home offerings. 

$16
Amazon

SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray

This cult-favorite facial spray is excellent for those suffering from eczema, as Chinese founder of Tower28 Amy Liu was. 

$28
Tower28

Up next, 14 holiday gifts for your coworkers or boss.

Want the best holiday deals and celebrity gift guides delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Julianne Hough’s Ex Chuck Wicks Reveals Why They Really Broke Up

2

George Clooney Weighs In on Alleged Tom Cruise Tirade Recording

3

Tom Cruise Berates Mission: Impossible Crew Over COVID Protocol

4

Leonard Roberts Blames Racism, Ali Larter for His Heroes Firing

5

One Direction's Hair Stylist Spills Intimate Details About Tour Life