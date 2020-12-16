JoJo Siwa Surprising Young Fans at St. Jude & Ronald McDonald House Will Make You Cry Happy Tears

For most kids, there's nothing more magical than waking up on Christmas morning to discover that Santa did indeed leave a few surprises under the tree—but this year, JoJo Siwa may be giving Jolly Old St. Nick a run for his money.
The 17-year-old Nickelodeon star appeared on the Wednesday, Dec. 16 episode Daily Pop, and with the help of E! co-host Justin Sylvester, St. Jude and Ronald McDonald House in Tampa, Florida, she virtually surprised some of her biggest young fans. "I'm literally going to cry when this goes down," Justin warned JoJo beforehand.
The group of girls she ended up meeting—most of whom are currently battling rare diseases—included 6-year-old Jade, 6-year-old Nina, 7-year-old Azalea, 8-year-old Anniel and 8-year-old Sophia.
Justin greeted each of them, taking the time to chat with their parents before the big JoJo reveal.
"We came because Anniel...they discovered epileptic convulsions that are very rare," the girl's mother explained. "And the only cure was for her to go through brain surgery."
Then there was Azalea, who was diagnosed with a "very rare kind of cancer," and Nina, who would have to undergo open-heart surgery.
Suffice to say, each girl's story was heartbreaking.
Later in the Daily Pop segment, Justin finished chatting with the different pairs and finally delivered the good news.
"Sophia, I heard there's someone you miss a lot, your great-grandma?" the E! personality said when it came time for Sophia to meet JoJo. "Until you see G.G., I have a friend who wanted to meet you. I'll give you one hint, she wears big bows just like you."
The 8-year-old hilariously guessed Minnie Mouse, but was elated to discover she was wrong. "Hi JoJo!" she exclaimed when the "It's Christmas Now" singer appeared.
Everyone else was equally excited to see JoJo's face pop up on their screen, and Nina, Jade and Anniel even screamed.
"I cannot believe how incredible you all are and how strong you all are," JoJo told the group. "You guys are awesome and you inspire so many people every day by just being happy. And you all have a bit of a different life, but you guys stay strong and you stay wonderful and you stay with a smile on your face and that is what is so important."
"I just want to say," she continued, "I love you all and I'm so proud of you guys."
The girls then received presents from JoJo and Nickelodeon, later ending their visit with a group rendition of "Jingle Bells."
"Those kids are just so special," Justin said. "We have to shout out to the amazing organizations who helped us make this surprise happen. First up, Ronald McDonald House Charities is a home away from home for families with kids receiving life-changing medical treatments. "Please visit RMHC.org to donate. It's amazing."
He continued, "At St. Jude where Azalea was treated, families never get a bill. They can just focus on their kids' health. You can go to StJude.org, make a donation, buy gifts in the gift shop."
Justin made sure to thank JoJo as well "for making these girls' dreams come true,"
Her holiday EP JoJo's Rockin' Christmas is out now!