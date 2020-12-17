Jacob Roloff Says He Was Molested by Former Little People, Big World Producer

Jacob Roloff is opening up about his childhood on reality TV.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Little People, Big World star alleged that he was molested by a former producer.

"It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay I have found the fortitude and words," he shared. "I do not expect to provide details of this encounter at any point publicly. I do hope [this person] is never allowed around children again."

According to the 23 year old, he first started contemplating about a statement when the producer texted him years later in November 2015. As for why he waited until 2020 to share, Jacob said, "I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development."