Kim Kardashian's "Very Belated" In-N-Out Birthday Cake Will Have You Drooling

Kim Kardashian, who turned 40 in October, shared her latest birthday present from a friend. Scroll on to see the delicious gift.

Watch: Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional After Brandon Bernard's Execution

Talk about celebrating your birthday all year around!

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share a late birthday gift from her friend Fajer.

"Okay so I know this is a very belated birthday cake," the SKIMS founder began, "but Fajer's been in France and our thing when we're together is, we always go to like fancy events together where we're wearing gowns and we always ditch the event to go to In-N-Out."

In the video the mother of four showed off a hyper-realistic In-N-Out burger with a side of friends with a sign that read, "Happy Belated Birthday Kimmy."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star continued, "We, for whatever reason, we crave In-N-Out so much when we're together and she got me an In-N-Out cake. So, I am so excited to eat this, and it just really made me happy. I love you!"

As fans may recall, Kim celebrated her 40th birthday back in October with an intimate and sentimental surprise party hosted by her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney KardashianKhloe KardashianKendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Along the party, Kim took her family and closest friends, including Scott DisickRob KardashianTristan ThompsonLa La Anthony and more, on a tropical six-day getaway trip.

A source told E! News at the time, "She chartered the Crystal Luxury Jet to fly everyone privately and they left LA early Tuesday morning, the day before her actual birthday. They had multiple events to celebrate Kim turning 40. It was a mix of family, old friends and newer friends and they took over the entire private island for an incredible week of activities."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

