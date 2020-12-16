The Voice Crowns a Season 19 Winner

It's time to raise a glass to the season 19 winner of The Voice!

The NBC signing competition crowned its winner during the season finale on Tuesday, Dec. 15, with Team Gwen Stefani's Carter Rubin topping runner-up Jim Ranger of Team Blake Shelton. The victory pitted the engaged pair of judges against each other and marked Gwen's first winning season as coach.

"Oh my god, we won!" Gwen exclaimed in a video with Carter that the coach posted to Twitter immediately following the exciting announcement. "This is so crazy. We're trying to understand that this happening right now.

She added about in reference to the ongoing pandemic, "And we're not even supposed to be close to each other."

There were five finalists still standing as the show headed into Tuesday's showdown. They were Team Gwen's Carter Rubin, Team John Legend's John Holiday, Team Kelly Clarkson's DeSz and Team Blake's Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger.

John took fifth place, DeSz nabbed fourth, and Ian was in third.

"Well, we may not have taken the @nbcthevoice title this time around, but I feel like a winner having worked with some incredible artists this season!" Blake tweeted after his team lost. "@jimranger @IanFlanigan y'all should be so proud of what y'all have done this season! It's just the beginning!Watch out world!!!!!"

Blake had previously posted support for his finalists by tweeting just before the end of the episode, "It's been a real treat to work with y'all @jimranger @IanFlanigan! We'll get Blake Shelton & the Husky Boys back together one day."

The episode's guest performers included Jason Derulo, Lewis Capaldi, Dan + Shay, Lauren Daigle, 24kGoldn and iann dior, and Florida Georgia Line with Nelly.