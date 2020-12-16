Shameless’ Jeremy Allen White Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Addison Timlin

Jeremy Allen White is a dad once again! The Shameless star welcomed his second baby with Fallen actress Addison Timlin on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Addison announced the arrival of daughter Dolores Wild White on Instagram this week "just in time to save the year," as she put it.
The 29-year-old wrote, "She is the answer to 1000 prayers and we are in love with her." The photo showed Dolores (in a pink beanie) breastfeeding while Addison sat in the hospital bed.
She thanked her sister and mother "for taking care of my family while I waited in hospital for this little one to join us earth side," and also shouted out the nurses at L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai hospital "for keeping me sane this last month" as she waited for Dolores.
Addison then gave a special thank you to her first daughter, 2-year-old Ezer Billie White, for already fulfilling her big sister duties so well.
"Thank you Ezer for your patience and wisdom- you're the best big sister ever," she gushed. "And finally to my husband, you are everything. We did it baby."
Jeremy and Addison, who both appeared in the movie Afterschool in 2008, got engaged in April 2019 and tied the knot in a Beverly Hills courthouse in October of that year. The That Awkward Moment actress captioned a wedding day photo, "Happy hearts," alongside a pic of the pair in matching denim jackets that read "'Til Death."
The couple recently celebrated Ezer's second birthday in October, when Addison wrote on Insta, "It's clear to me that you have lived many lives, the fact that you spend most of your days pretending to be a cat despite having never met one- just confirms it."
She added, "Thanks for spending this life with us. I love you the whole world."
Actors Emma Kenney, Blake Lee, Kevin Connolly, Ryan Rottman and Fernanda Andrade congratulated their friends on the birth of their second little one.
Earlier this year, the dad of two paid tribute to Addison on Instagram for Mother's Day by writing, "You're the best and she knows it" with a picture of their smiling daughter.
Jeremy will soon be seen in the films The Birthday Cake and You Can't Win, though fans best know him for playing Lip Gallagher on Shameless since 2011. The final season of the Showtime series kicked off on Dec. 6. Jeremy teased, "One more time" on Instagram.
