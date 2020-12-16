Sofia Richie's Relationship With Matthew Morton Has "Cooled Down" After 2 Months

Watch : Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Break Up "For Good"

Sofia Richie is riding solo this holiday season.

Though she was linked to Matthew Morton as recently as Nov. 4, a source exclusively tells E! News that the model is once again single and ready to mingle. According to the insider, things between Sofia and Matthew "cooled down" since they were last spotted smooching during a dinner date at Matsuhisa.

"They weren't seriously dating and were only casually seeing each other, but the relationship has definitely simmered," the source shares. "Nothing in particular happened, they just both aren't ready for something serious."

Though they've gone their separate ways, the insider says the model and Cha Cha Matcha co-founder still text "here and there, but haven't made plans for the holidays or seen each other."

Their romance always had an expiration date as far as our sources could tell. In October, one source told E!, "Sofia is having fun going on dates. She has been out with Matt, but it's not exclusive. She's having a good time and just enjoying being single."