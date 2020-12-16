How to Watch NBC's 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards

Honoring those who've gone above and beyond.
While 2020 has been an unprecedented year, leaders and activists around the globe have still stepped up and taken action in order to make this world a better place. And, this weekend, those inspiring individuals and groups will be honored at the 2020 Global Citizens Prize Awards. We're talking leaders from all facets of life, including philanthropy, entertainment, business and more.
"We are honored to celebrate this year's Global Citizen Prize winners who have made it their life's mission to be the change we want to see in the world," Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said in a statement. "Our hope is that through this award, their leadership will inspire people all around the world to make an impact in their own communities, at a time when the world needs it most!"
The award show, which will once more be hosted by John Legend, will feature special performances and several notable guests.
You can find out all the important information regarding the show below!
When is the 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards?
The show will take place this Saturday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT.
There will also be a digital pre-show, hosted by Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Facebook and Twitter.
Where can I watch?
You can catch the show on NBC and it will also be available on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube following its initial airing on NBC.
An encore airing can be found on MSNBC at 10 p.m. ET. International channels include CTV in Canada, as well as Albavision, Digicel, Insight TV, Mediacorp, SABC, Sky Media, TRACE Anglophone West Africa, Viacom and Vodafone, for Africa, Asia, Canada, Central America, India, Europe and the UK.
Who is performing?
Performers include Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, JoJo and Tori Kelly.
Who are the special guests?
The ceremony will feature appearances by John Oliver, Katie Couric, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Scott Evans and Usher.
Who are the recipients?
Bryan Stevenson has been named the recipient of the Global Citizen of the Year Prize, Sir Elton John has been named the recipient of the Global Citizen Artist of the Year Prize, the Black Lives Matter movement—which will be represented by co-founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi—will receive the Global Citizen Prize for Activism, Sesame Workshop will walk away with the Global Citizen Prize for Culture and Education, Warren Buffett will receive the Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy and more.
