Very Cavallari's Justin Anderson Reveals He Placed His Son for Adoption at 18

Very Cavallari's Justin Anderson is sharing his adoption story.

During the Dec. 15th episode of Scissoring Isn't a Thing, the celebrity hair colorist and BFF of Kristin Cavallari opened up about reconnecting with his biological son years after placing him for adoption.

Back in high school, Justin had a girlfriend named Debbie. She came out to visit Justin during his freshman year of college and got pregnant after they had sex in his dorm room. Both were raised in Mormon households, and Justin said "there was no talk of abortion." So, they decided to place the child for adoption.

"We met a bunch of different families, and we found the parents we absolutely loved," Justin, who came out as gay to his family before his junior year of college, said, noting it was an open adoption. "We had our son Tyler. I was in the hospital room. I'm 18 years old, by the way, you know. We hand our baby over to this family, and I drive back to college by myself. And then life goes on, right?"