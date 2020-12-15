Lily James and Sebastian Stan Are Playing Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee In a Hulu Series

It's been a while since casting news has left our jaws on the floor like this.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan have been tapped to play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in an event series about the tabloid staples' rocky marriage. The series, called Pam & Tommy, will include the incident when their sex tape was stolen and released online, and Seth Rogen will likely play the guy who stole the tape. Rogen is also producing, while the series will be written by Rob Siegel and directed by Craig Gillespie.

Anderson and Lee got married in 1995 after knowing each other for less than a week. She was starring on Baywatch and his band, Mötley Crüe, was slowly falling apart. They had two kids together—Brandon, born 1996, and Dylan, born 1997—before divorcing in 1998.

The story, per Deadline, would focus on their whirlwind romance and three-year marriage. Anderson and Lee are apparently not involved, but they are aware that the show is happening.