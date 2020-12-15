Drew Sidora on Turning Nicki Minaj’s "Constructive Criticism" of Her Post-Baby Body "Into Lemonade"

Drew Sidora is remembering a time when Nicki Minaj gave her "advice" on her post-baby body.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who joined the Bravo series this season, appeared on Kandi Burruss' Speak On It series on YouTube. The two chatted about everything from Drew's first impression of her co-stars to her weight loss journey.
In fact, the 35-year-old actress opened up about her past experience with Nicki, in which the rapper commented on her body. Drew explained that she was auditioning to play Nicki in an ABC Family sitcom based on her childhood.
During their first meeting, Drew recalled Nicki saying, "Girl, you don't look how you looked in TLC." The Queen rapper was referring to Drew's role as T-Boz in the 2013 TV movie, CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.
"Nicki herself said that," Drew told Kandi. "She said, 'I don't look how I looked when I played T-Boz.' I was like, 'Nicki!'"
The reality TV personality claimed Nicki made those comments in front of ABC executives.
"I had gone through about five rounds. And she really, really liked me," Drew shared. "And then she said that in front of all of these executives... I was like, 'Look, I just had a baby.' I think at the time my baby was like 3 months old. I was literally still breastfeeding."
Drew has two kids, Machai, 5, and Aniya, 2, who she shares with her husband Ralph Pittman. The actress also has a 9-year-old son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.
Despite the 38-year-old musician's bluntness, the White Chicks star said she became focused on her health.
"What I took away was, 'Girl, get your life together. Get back in the gym. You can't keep blaming it on the baby and get to work. I took some real constructive criticism and real advice," Drew explained. "Like, yes, I had a baby. Let's not body shame, but it did give me that energy and motivation."
"So I turned it into lemonade, like let's get in the gym and really get my career back," she added. "So, I've been on a journey of weight loss and just getting back to good health."
E! News has reached out to Nicki's team for comment on Drew's claims. We have yet to receive a response.
As of late, Drew has made waves for her Real Housewives of Atlanta debut. The newcomer confronted her husband after he went MIA for three days. When she asked him to give her details about where he went, Ralph kept dodging the questions.
"You didn't answer my phone calls, you didn't talk to me, you didn't text me back," Drew told her husband as they celebrated their wedding anniversary. "What planet you can leave the house and you're married, and you can't tell your wife where you're going, where you are. Like, that's crazy."
After pressing him for more information, Ralph admitted he went to "the ocean... the beach." She replied, "Where? There's a beach in all different states. Were you out of Georgia? Did you leave Georgia?"
"Absolutely," Ralph confessed. He later revealed he traveled to Florida.
Watch Drew's full interview on Kandi's YouTube here. And see the latest Real Housewives of Atlanta episodes on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST.
