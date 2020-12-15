Drew Sidora on Turning Nicki Minaj’s "Constructive Criticism" of Her Post-Baby Body "Into Lemonade"

Drew Sidora is remembering a time when Nicki Minaj gave her "advice" on her post-baby body.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who joined the Bravo series this season, appeared on Kandi Burruss' Speak On It series on YouTube. The two chatted about everything from Drew's first impression of her co-stars to her weight loss journey.

In fact, the 35-year-old actress opened up about her past experience with Nicki, in which the rapper commented on her body. Drew explained that she was auditioning to play Nicki in an ABC Family sitcom based on her childhood.

During their first meeting, Drew recalled Nicki saying, "Girl, you don't look how you looked in TLC." The Queen rapper was referring to Drew's role as T-Boz in the 2013 TV movie, CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.

"Nicki herself said that," Drew told Kandi. "She said, 'I don't look how I looked when I played T-Boz.' I was like, 'Nicki!'"