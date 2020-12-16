18 Things You Need to Embody Princess Diana's Iconic Style

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The late Princess Diana's impact on fashion and culture is still felt today. After the release of latest season of The Crown on Netflix, which portrays a young and fashionable Diana, people are falling in love with Diana's style yet again. From biker shorts and vintage sweatshirts to pinstripe suits and bold blazers, there's no doubt Diana's sense of style will continue to influence generations to come.
While we wait for the next season of The Crown, take some style cues from the iconic princess!
Check out Princess Diana's best looks and dupes below.
Ganni Ruffle Collar Cotton Poplin Shirt
This exaggerated collared shirt is perfect for layering. Wear it underneath a sweater or alone for a sophisticated look.
Object Embroidered Collar Shirt
This embroidered shirt is so lovely and chic! We recommend pairing it with some jeans or leather pants.
Asos Design Petite Jersey Wrap Blazer
This wrap blazer is super flattering thanks to the waist tie that will make you look snatched!
Re:Named Boyfriend Blazer
Everyone needs a bold hued blazer to add a pop of color to their outfits. This one has an open front for a more casual fit.
Double-Breasted Blazer Dress
Diana mastered the blazer dress and always found ways to make it contemporary.
Sebby Hooded Puffer Jacket
Embody your inner Diana with this red puffer dupe! Or when it's cold outside.
Chelsea Boots in Brown Faux Suede
These boots are great for the changing seasons, no wonder Diana wore a similar pair on her ski trip.
Asos Design Tall Cami Maxi Slip Dress
With high shine satin and a lace back, you'll be ready for any fancy event on your calendar.
Zadig & Voltaire Closer Dress
This dupe is perfect for dressing up or down. For a more casual yet elevated look, throw on a leather jacket!
Asos Design Belted Blazer in Navy Pinstripe
Belted blazers never go out of style! This pinstripe one is close to the one Diana wore.
Stretch Pinstripe Blazer
This pinstripe blazer is perfect for work or play. You can also get the matching pants for a complete look.
Bow Blouse With Hi Lo Hem
This gorgeous hot pink blouse is the epitome of class! Pair it with a skirt or leather pants for a date night or office look.
Original Wayfarer Classic
The Wayfarer is an iconic style that flatters almost any head shape.
Anne Klein Gold-Tone Glass Pearl Twist Stud Earrings
These dupes are not only affordable but you can also wear them with any outfit.
Onzie Biker Shorts
Nobody can pull off biker shorts quite like Diana did. These will hug you in all the right places.
Sweatshirt with Retro Sporty Restore Print in Navy
Diana had quite the collection of vintage sweatshirts. This one with biker shorts makes for the perfect combo.
Gildan Men's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
Buy every color of these affordable sweatshirts and pair them with biker shorts for a Diana-approved look.
Blue Houndstooth Knit Cropped Cardigan
It's cardigan season! This particular sweater resembles the one Diana wore.
