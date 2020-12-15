KardashiansChrishell Stause2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Travis Scott Calls Out Kylie Jenner's "Blurry" Father-Daughter Photo With Stormi Webster

Travis Scott is looking forward to spending holiday time with Stormi—and taking some less blurry father-daughter pics. Check out the playful shade he gave Kylie Jenner on social media.

Travis Scott just served up some not-so-subtle shade on social media. 

Fortunately, it appears to be all in good fun. It seems the rapper is looking forward to some upcoming quality time with his only child, 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. On his Instagram Story, the seven-time Grammy nominee posted a photo of himself with the toddler sitting on his shoulders. 

"Can't wait to for holidays [sic]," Scott wrote on the picture. "Ur mommy photos be blurry." 

That mommy, of course, is none other than his ex Kylie Jenner, who gave birth to Stormi back in February 2018. While it's currently unclear how Travis and Kylie will celebrate the holidays with their little one amid the coronavirus pandemic, Khloe Kardashian recently confirmed to fans that the family's annual Christmas Eve bash is canceled this year

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," she explained in a Dec. 6 tweet. "It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe."

"Health and safety first though!" Khloe added. "Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

Instagram

Still, as evidenced by Travis' post, he and Stormi will be seeing each other in some capacity. Until those new father-daughter snaps reach social media, see the youngster's cutest photos to date below!

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Beach Baby

Toddler Stormi flashed a smile as she ran down the beach in Turks and Caicos.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Fun in the Sunset

The youngster played in the Atlantic Ocean as mom Kylie captured the evening's sunset.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Cuties in the Caribbean

"my loves," Kylie wrote alongside this sweet photo of Stormi and True.

Instagram
Birthday Bae

While celebrating her 23rd birthday on Aug. 10, 2020, Kylie shared this sweet snap with the caption, "the best gift of all."

Instagram
Forever Friends

"My forever," Kylie wrote at a birthday celebration for Scott Disick in May 2020.

Instagram
They Grow Up Quickly

"My baby is getting so big," Kylie wrote in April 2020.

Instagram
Bath Time

"this pic makes me happy," Kylie captioned the adorable bubbly pic. 

Instagram
Children Are the Future

"To our future women #internationalwomensday," Stormi's mom noted on International Women's Day.

Instagram
Roll Through

Stormi posed in her sweet mini-Mercedes!

Instagram
Twinning

"My mini," Kylie wrote as the mother-daughter duo sport identical prints. Too cute!

Instagram
Yachting

"boat day with bestie," Kylie wrote during a tropical getaway in March 2020.

Instagram
Playtime

Kylie snaps a pic of her "best friend" playing outside.

Instagram
Stormi Earrings

Stormi sports gold hoop earrings with her name on them in a major fashion statement.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Butterfly Babe

"Each day is a blessing with you," Jenner shared on Instagram. "Thank you God for these moments. It was beautiful celebrating Stormi x @kyliecosmetics launching 2.1.20"

Instagram
Love of My Life

"love of my life," Kylie wrote on IG.

 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"Peek A Boo"

Stormi's blush-colored ball pit makes playtime pretty in pink!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kisses

"Stormi loves my Psalmy so much!" Kim captioned the sweet cousins photo. 

Instagram
Jet-Setting

"cutest travel buddy," Kylie writes on vacation.

Instagram
Big Grin

Look at that smile!

Instagram
Snow Bunnies

Kylie and Stormi pose in matching ski outfits during a trip to the snow in December 2019.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stylish

Stormi strikes a pose! "coolest girl i know," Kylie wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Like Daddy, Like Daughter

Travis captioned this pic "Daddy's hair" as Stormi rocks her papa's signature braids.

Instagram
Braided Beauty

How cute does she look?!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Costume Queen

Recognize this look? Stormi paid homage to her mom's 2019 Met Gala ensemble with this year's Halloween costume

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Halloween Prep

Stormi and her mom pose for a photo at the pumpkin patch! "let the festivities begin," Kylie captioned it. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Throwback

"about a year ago with my baby," Kylie wrote. "where does the time go.."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Getaway

Eight months after she treated Stormi to a birthday vacation in paradise, Kylie shared a few nostalgic snapshots to Instagram. 

Instagram
Wedding Date

Kylie and Stormi share a kiss while attending Hailey and Justin Bieber's South Carolina wedding on Sept. 30, 2019.

Instagram
Amour

Kylie and Stormi take the French Riviera! "Baby we should hit the South of France," she wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Positano Princesses

The mommy-daughter duo share kisses enjoying the views in Positano.

