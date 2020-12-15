Megan Thee Stallion and James Corden's "Savage Santa" Remix Is a Christmas Gift to Us All

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 Journey

Leave it Megan Thee Stallion to make jolly Ol' St. Nick a savage.

On Monday, Dec. 14, James Corden and the "Captain Hook" rapper dropped a Christmas remix for her hit song "Savage" that's truly one for the books.

In their music video for "Savage Santa," The Late Late Show host plays the role of Mr. Claus who's looking to shake things up for the holiday season and Megan is the perfect hype-woman (or elf?) to make it happen.

"He's the new mall Santa, ho-ho-hoing through Atlanta, suit from Dolce and Gabbana, binged The Crown just for Diana," Megan rapped. "He's drunk on this eggnog, he gets high in Santa's workshop and that lil' red nose only shines for Rudolph."

She continued, "Naughty, got a thick body, rosy red cheeks people thinks he's Pavarotti. He would never slip on a roof while it's snowing bitch, there's your mom mistletoe, yeah you know it."