Jimmy Fallon Remixed the Saved By the Bell Theme Song With All the O.G. Stars

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots upgraded the original Saved By the Bell theme song with help from O.G. cast members Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley.

Watch: Mario Lopez & Elizabeth Berkley Dish on New "Saved By The Bell"

Bayside High just keeps getting better.

If you haven't already binge-watched all 10 episodes of the revamped Saved by the Bell on Peacock, you'll certainly want to after watching this nostalgic remix of the classic theme song courtesy of Jimmy Fallon and The Roots.

The new rendition, which you can watch in the below clip, was unveiled on the Monday, Dec. 16 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It starts out with the oh-so-familiar bell ringing, and soon, Jimmy is on screen and singing the original lyrics. But before he can belt out, "By the time I grab my books and I give myself a look..." a familiar face appears: Tiffani Thiessen!

The actress who revived her role as Kelly Kapowski on Peacock's Saved by the Bell joins in on the singing before a record scratch brings everything to a halt, and in comes The Roots' Tariq Trotter, rapping about everyone from the sitcom's leading man Zack Morris to the show's creator Peter Engel.

photos
All the Information on the New Saved By the Bell

The rapping continues, but now, it's Mario Lopez who's doing the spitting: "A.C. Slater, the Preppy hater, the Jessie Spano dater. Life is greater when we're reunited..."

But wait, what does reunited rhyme with?

If your first response was "excited," then you probably know what's coming next. 

"I'm so excited! I'm so excited!" Elizabeth Berkley yells, reenacting Jessie Spano's infamous caffeine-induced meltdown. "I'm so...scared." 

"Time out," Mark-Paul Gosselaar interjects. "Looks like some things never change!"

photos
31 Shocking Saved By the Bell Secrets Revealed

Everyone comes together in the end and it's like nothing's changed! 

Watch the complete remix in the above clip of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and get more Saved by the Bell by streaming the revamped version on Peacock.

