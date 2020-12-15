Gwen Stefani Dishes on "Best Friend" Blake Shelton's "Different Sides" That the Public Doesn’t See

If you think you know the real Blake Shelton, think again, according to fiancée Gwen Stefani.
Gwen opened up to Apple Music's Zane Lowe for a holiday-themed rendition of his At Home With conversation series on Monday, Dec, 14. As the 51-year-old "Just a Girl" singer explained, she finds endless reasons to appreciate the 44-year-old country superstar, but not all of these reasons are common knowledge about him.
"I've never met someone that's just so interesting," she gushed. "Because you think he's so, so normal, but then he is quirky and he is—he is an artist. But he has a lot of different sides to him. But I think the fact that he really could walk away from anything at any moment."
Indeed, Gwen, who announced their engagement on Oct. 27 after five years of dating, says she relishes the fact that she doesn't feel like she's spending time with a glamorous or overly pampered celebrity when she hangs out with Blake.
"His true love is just of nature and of just being at that ranch," the "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" vocalist shared about his Oklahoma home. "And he loves animals, and he knows every single name of every salamander and every tree and every bush and snake. And it's like, how do you know all this stuff? He's just always been the same. He's the same guy no matter where he goes."
When asked to explain what she likes most about Blake, she clearly had trouble pinpointing a single thing.
"Gosh, it's hard not to like almost everything about Blake Shelton," she replied. "I said almost only because it would be silly to do like, 'I like everything about Blake.' No one's perfect, of course. But I think the root of what I love about us together is that we're just... He's my best friend. We tell each other everything. I don't want to do anything without him. He's my homie. And he's just a very generous, generous guy. He's full of love and generosity. And like you said, he's a smart, smart guy as well. So you feel safe, you could lean on him and trust him. And I could just keep going."
Gwen added that she isn't the only one who gets to see his down-to-earth vibes, as her parents have picked up on this as well.
"There's some things just so cool about that because you feel so proud, because you know that when I have my favorite moments with him," she continued. "When my dad and mom come over, they get to see that, or you get to see that. You know what I mean? And there's just something great about someone that's so genuine and then super talented, because then you watch him sing and you're just like, 'My God, your voice.'"
Then again, which parents don't judge their daughter's partner based on knowledge of salamander trivia?