Relive Botched's Wildest Transformations and Cases From 2020

Watch : The Most Traumatizing Boob Drama on "Botched"

Botched is no stranger to interesting patients, wild consultations and more.

However, in 2020, the popular plastic surgery show topped itself. In fact, ahead of season six's part two debut, doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif said the new episodes were packed with "stories that you think would never happen."

"We decided this season to take on those patients that normally we would pass on, that weren't considered fixable," Dr. Dubrow explained on Daily Pop in April 2020. "But because we've been doing this for so long, we have sort of special operations and special skills for these incredibly difficult cases."

As Dr. Dubrow detailed to E!'s Justin Sylvester, this season's "operations are not in the textbooks." Apparently, he's even asked previous patients, "Are you willing to be botched and then un-botched by us?"

And, boy, did the 2020 episodes deliver. This year, Botched viewers were introduced to a "three-boobed" patient, a Dolly Parton look-alike with leaking breasts, a hopeful motorcycle crash victim and so much more.