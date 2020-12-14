Shawn Mendes Addresses "Frustrating" Rumors About His Sexuality: "I Really Suffered"

Watch : Shawn Mendes' 5 Best Career Moments

Shawn Mendes isn't afraid to open up and be honest about his emotions.

In a candid interview with Dax Shepard, the "Stitches" singer didn't hold back when discussing the rumors he's heard about his sexuality. Speaking to the actor on his Armchair Expert podcast, Shawn explained why it's been "so frustrating" to address this topic.

"It was so, so frustrating for me because there were some people in my life that I was very, very close to... who were gay and in the closet," the 22-year-old star said in the Dec. 14 episode. "And I felt this real anger for those people."

The Canadian singer also pointed out how much of "a tricky thing" it is to comment on the rumors. As he noted, "You want to say, 'I'm not gay but it'd be fine if I was gay. But also, there's nothing wrong with being gay but I'm not.' You don't really know how to respond to the situation."