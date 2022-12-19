Say Oui to These 18 Gifts for Emily in Paris Fans

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're like us, you're counting down the minutes until Season 3 of Emily in Paris. Luckily, we don't have to wait much longer because the third installment of the popular Netflix series premieres on December 21st!
From the fashion and love triangles to office drama, there's so much to look forward to in the new season. But before Netflix gifts us the ultimate binge-watching experience for our holiday break, we rounded up 18 très chic gift ideas for the Emily in Paris fans on your list including Emily-approved makeup, unique accessories and even fresh croissants.
Scroll below to check out the gifts we think Emily would deem grid-worthy!
Eiffel Tower Necklace
This Eiffel Tower necklace is an obvious gift that any Emily in Paris fan would totally love. It's so dainty and can be layered with other pieces.
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
Gift this Emily-approved Charlotte Tilbury lip liner in the shade Lip Cheat, which is the exact one Emily sported in the earlier seasons of the show. Pair the liner with any lipstick or gloss to serve major makeup envy.
Pierre Cadault Large Canvas Tote
This canvas tote with the Peter Cadault logo is the perfect gift for the fashionista in your life. It's the perfect size for anyone's essentials and more.
Sweetheart Style Black Polka Dot Bustier Midi Dress
This black tulle dress has Emily written all over it. It's such a chic dress that is especially perfect for all the holiday parties you've got lined up.
My Beachy Side Emily In Paris Bonbon Crocheted Halter Top
Inspired by season three of Emily in Paris, My Beachy Side has unveiled a playful clothing collection with pieces that are reminiscent of Emily's luxe style, like this crocheted halter top. Pair it with these navy shorts from the collection for a completed Emily-inspired look.
Personalized Emily In Paris Mug by Burning Room
Know someone going to the City of Lights soon? Gift them this mug with their name on it and say "Au revoir!"
WJCD Women's Acrylic Paris Perfume Shaped Black Bag
Emily would so rock this adorable perfume-shaped bag! Whether you're going to a business party or dinner at Gabriel's Les Deux Comperes, you're sure to get tons of compliments.
Emily in Paris Macaron Sponge Trio
Achieve a flawless makeup look with the help of these macaron-shaped sponges. Perfect for makeup lovers, Paris dreamers or social media girl bosses like Emily!
Madewell Sandy Stones Domino Bandana
Emily's neck scarves were a staple accessory in many of her iconic looks in the first season. Gift yourself one these checkered bandanas, but remember to wear it to the side like the French!
Vintage Camera iPhone Case with Strap
Get the exact phone case Emily used to take her viral Instagram posts! This one has a strap so you won't lose it.
Sip Sip Hooray Earrings
Toast to the new season with these adorable earrings!
How to Be Parisian Wherever You Are: Love, Style, and Bad Habits by Anne Berest
We're hopeful we can all travel to Paris in the new year, so we might as well start learning the ways of the French.
Plain Croissants - 12 Pack From Angelina Bakery
If you don't want to go through the trouble of making your own croissants, you can have a dozen shipped straight to your front door!
Les Deux Compéres Key Tag by twistedEGOS
If you were Emily, wouldn't you want to bone appétit Gabriel?! If so, this key tag is for you!
The Snapshot Leather Crossbody Bag by Marc Jacobs
Another accessory straight out of the series! This Marc Jacobs bag is so versatile and will add a chic and elevated Emily-style touch to any outfit.
Gllutt Women Wool Beret Hat
It wouldn't be an Emily In Paris gift guide without a traditional beret! The hat is the perfect addition to any winter outfit.
Kate Kasin Women's High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt
Emily wore a few long pleated skirts similar to this one in Season 1! And since we trust her style judgement, we're going to stock up on this $26 skirt that comes in 15 colors and patterns.
EYEM by Ileana Makri - Emily In Paris Amour 18K Gold-Plated Bead & Enamel Cord Bracelet
Give this 18K gold-plated bracelet to your Mindy! It's the ultimate friendship bracelet, and it will make a chic addition to any arm candy situation.
—Originally published on Monday, Dec 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PST.