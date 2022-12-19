Say Oui to These 18 Gifts for Emily in Paris Fans

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're like us, you're counting down the minutes until Season 3 of Emily in Paris. Luckily, we don't have to wait much longer because the third installment of the popular Netflix series premieres on December 21st!

From the fashion and love triangles to office drama, there's so much to look forward to in the new season. But before Netflix gifts us the ultimate binge-watching experience for our holiday break, we rounded up 18 très chic gift ideas for the Emily in Paris fans on your list including Emily-approved makeup, unique accessories and even fresh croissants.

Scroll below to check out the gifts we think Emily would deem grid-worthy!