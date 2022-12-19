Say Oui to These 18 Gifts for Emily in Paris Fans

Cheers to season three of Emily in Paris with these très chic accessories, makeup, clothes and more!

By Emily Spain, Ella Chakarian Dec 19, 2022 10:12 PMTags
FashionBeautyShoppingMakeupLily CollinsShop BeautyE! Insider ShopShop FashionGifts That SleighEmily in ParisGifts by InterestE! InsiderLikesHoliday Gifts by Interest
Lily Collins, Emily in ParisNetflix

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're like us, you're counting down the minutes until Season 3 of Emily in Paris. Luckily, we don't have to wait much longer because the third installment of the popular Netflix series premieres on December 21st!

From the fashion and love triangles to office drama, there's so much to look forward to in the new season. But before Netflix gifts us the ultimate binge-watching experience for our holiday break, we rounded up 18 très chic gift ideas for the Emily in Paris fans on your list including Emily-approved makeup, unique accessories and even fresh croissants.

Scroll below to check out the gifts we think Emily would deem grid-worthy!

read
The 20 Coolest Gifts for Sneakerheads That Aren't Just Sneakers

Eiffel Tower Necklace

This Eiffel Tower necklace is an obvious gift that any Emily in Paris fan would totally love. It's so dainty and can be layered with other pieces.

$10
Etsy

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner

Gift this Emily-approved Charlotte Tilbury lip liner in the shade Lip Cheat, which is the exact one Emily sported in the earlier seasons of the show. Pair the liner with any lipstick or gloss to serve major makeup envy.

$24
Sephora

Pierre Cadault Large Canvas Tote

This canvas tote with the Peter Cadault logo is the perfect gift for the fashionista in your life. It's the perfect size for anyone's essentials and more.

$58
Shop the Scenes

Sweetheart Style Black Polka Dot Bustier Midi Dress

This black tulle dress has Emily written all over it. It's such a chic dress that is especially perfect for all the holiday parties you've got lined up.

$84
Lulus

My Beachy Side Emily In Paris Bonbon Crocheted Halter Top

Inspired by season three of Emily in Paris, My Beachy Side has unveiled a playful clothing collection with pieces that are reminiscent of Emily's luxe style, like this crocheted halter top. Pair it with these navy shorts from the collection for a completed Emily-inspired look.

$154
$52
Saks Fifth Avenue

Personalized Emily In Paris Mug by Burning Room

Know someone going to the City of Lights soon? Gift them this mug with their name on it and say "Au revoir!"

$27
Etsy

WJCD Women's Acrylic Paris Perfume Shaped Black Bag

Emily would so rock this adorable perfume-shaped bag! Whether you're going to a business party or dinner at Gabriel's Les Deux Comperes, you're sure to get tons of compliments.

$23
Amazon

Emily in Paris Macaron Sponge Trio

Achieve a flawless makeup look with the help of these macaron-shaped sponges. Perfect for makeup lovers, Paris dreamers or social media girl bosses like Emily!

$15
Spectrum Collection

Madewell Sandy Stones Domino Bandana

Emily's neck scarves were a staple accessory in many of her iconic looks in the first season. Gift yourself one these checkered bandanas, but remember to wear it to the side like the French!

$15
Nordstrom

Vintage Camera iPhone Case with Strap

Get the exact phone case Emily used to take her viral Instagram posts! This one has a strap so you won't lose it.

$11
Amazon

Sip Sip Hooray Earrings

Toast to the new season with these adorable earrings

$54
BaubleBar

How to Be Parisian Wherever You Are: Love, Style, and Bad Habits by Anne Berest

We're hopeful we can all travel to Paris in the new year, so we might as well start learning the ways of the French.

$22
Amazon

Plain Croissants - 12 Pack From Angelina Bakery

If you don't want to go through the trouble of making your own croissants, you can have a dozen shipped straight to your front door!

$95
Goldbelly

Les Deux Compéres Key Tag by twistedEGOS

If you were Emily, wouldn't you want to bone appétit Gabriel?! If so, this key tag is for you!

$9
Etsy

The Snapshot Leather Crossbody Bag by Marc Jacobs

Another accessory straight out of the series! This Marc Jacobs bag is so versatile and will add a chic and elevated Emily-style touch to any outfit.

$325
Nordstrom

Gllutt Women Wool Beret Hat

It wouldn't be an Emily In Paris gift guide without a traditional beret! The hat is the perfect addition to any winter outfit.

$14
Amazon

Kate Kasin Women's High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt

Emily wore a few long pleated skirts similar to this one in Season 1! And since we trust her style judgement, we're going to stock up on this $26 skirt that comes in 15 colors and patterns.

$26-$35
Amazon

EYEM by Ileana Makri - Emily In Paris Amour 18K Gold-Plated Bead & Enamel Cord Bracelet

Give this 18K gold-plated bracelet to your Mindy! It's the ultimate friendship bracelet, and it will make a chic addition to any arm candy situation.

$135
Saks Fifth Avenue

Still in the mood to shop? Check out these last-minute gifts that are candles, but totally worth it.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

—Originally published on Monday, Dec 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PST.