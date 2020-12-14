Yolanda Hadid Reveals the Timeless Way Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Found Out Their Baby's Sex

Watch : Taylor Swift May Have Revealed Gigi Hadid's Baby's Name on "Evermore"

Taylor Swift isn't the only one dropping clues about Gigi Hadid's motherhood experience.

ZiGi fans were treated to another never-before-seen moment courtesy of Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, who revealed how she and Zayn Malik first found out they were expecting a little girl. As seen in photos shared to Yolanda's Instagram on Monday, Dec. 14, Gigi and Zayn broke the exciting news by cutting into a pink cake—a perfectly timeless choice for the notoriously private pair.

In the second snapshot, "Oma" Yolanda hugged Gigi and Zayn in a tight embrace.

"This PINK baby news was the highlight of our year 2020," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned the post. "Thank you mommy and daddy for this greatest gift @zayn & @gigihadid #Family #Memories."

At the time of their daughter's birth in September, Yolanda said she was loving "every minute" of being a grandmother as Gigi, Zayn and their newborn stayed with her on her Pennsylvania farm.