Stop What You're Doing and Listen to Smokey Robinson's Mispronunciation of Hanukkah

It's the thought that counts, right? Just ask Smokey Robinson.

On Sunday, Dec. 13, a Cameo video the singer-songwriter created for a fan went viral on Twitter. "My mom grew up on the same street as Smokey Robinson in Detroit," the original user wrote. "So for Chanukah, I wanted to reunite them via @Cameo. But the video takes a strange twist."

Indeed, it does. In the nearly one-minute clip, Smokey attempted to wish the user's mom a happy Chanukah, however he stumbled over the pronunciation of the Jewish holiday referring to it as Cha-Noo-Kah.

Like the rest of us, the "Cruisin" singer was also a little confused by the word. "I have no idea what Chanukah is," he said with a laugh, "but happy Chanukah."

Now, the Internet cannot get enough of him of the video. One commenter wrote, "Aww this was actually beyond super cute , he looks incredibly good and my mom would be over the moon of[sic] I paid ( which I wouldn't, I'm too cheap) for Smokey Robinson to wish her a Happy Chanukah , in fact from now on I'm going to call it chanookah."