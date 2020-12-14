Jesy Nelson Announces She's Leaving Little Mix After Suffering Strain on Her Mental Health

Watch : Jesy Nelson Reveals She's Leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has bid a heartfelt farewell to Little Mix.

Just over a month after the 29-year-old singer's publicist confirmed she was taking "extended time off" from the girl group for "private medical reasons," Nelson has announced she is exiting Little Mix for good.

In a lengthy statement shared to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 14, the British star addressed the group's devoted fans, the "Mixers," while sharing her personal news.

"The past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life," the performer wrote. "We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning our first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the O2. Making friends and fans all over the world. I can't thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it."

However, Nelson—one of the group's four original members—was also honest about the reasons behind her departure, which comes nine years after their X Factor inception. "The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard," she shared. "There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process. So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I'm announcing I'm leaving Little Mix."